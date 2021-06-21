President Joe Biden (D) says he stood tall against Russian President Vladimir Putin and gave him a list of what must be off limits from Russian cyber attacks.

On cyber, the President said he gave the Russian a list of 16 types of “critical infrastructure” that “should be off-limits to attack, period.”

And with that, Biden gave Putin two target lists: a list of targets immediately critical to our national survival, and a list of targets he can attack with near impunity in order to damage and reduce or eliminate through a thousand cuts our ability to survive.

Only Progressive-Democrats are unable to conceive the idea that everything in our economy should be off-limits to attack, period.