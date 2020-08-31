Holman Jenkins, using the current state of energy deliverance in California as his backdrop, is concerned about the governance of the State.

Which introduces our larger theme. The only hope for the many, many things ailing the Golden State is better governance.

Which introduces the encompassing theme. The citizens of the Golden State keep electing the politicians that deliver the present quality of governance.

It’s not the politicians who are failing the citizens; they’re only doing what they’ve been hired to do.

It’s the California citizens who are failing California’s citizens.