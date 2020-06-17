Another VA Failure

…in a too-long string of failures.

A body found in a stairwell at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Massachusetts is a veteran who lived at the facility and disappeared more than a month ago.

He was missing, too, for five days before anyone cared enough to notice and report him missing.

It’s long past time to stop throwing taxpayer money into this hole. Disband the Veterans Administration entirely and use its budget and putative future budgets as vouchers for our veterans so they can get decent health care and shelter at quality facilities of their choice.

Veteranos Administratio delende est.