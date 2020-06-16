Presidential Debates

Reince Priebus thinks President Donald Trump should debate the Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden as often as possible. He suggests that the Trump campaign should push for

“…six debates, not three debates in September and October,” because of COVID and all the other restrictions.

…

My advice is blow up the three-debate commission limit. Double it and go for that at the end of the campaign. They should focus on that like a laser beam.

Priebus has the right of it. And if Biden declines to debate often, or throws up roadblocks to debate formats, Trump should hold the debates, anyway—and debate an empty chair each time.