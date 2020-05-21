A Tale of Two States

A Wall Street Journal editorial provided the comparison.

Since 2010

New York’s population has grown from a skosh under 19.4 million to a skosh over 19.4 million

Florida’s population has grown from 18.8 million to 21.5 million

New York’s spending has increased by $43 billion—about $570,000 for each additional person

Florida’s spending has increased by $28 billion—a $10,400 increase per new resident

New York’s spending on worker retirement benefits has nearly doubled

Florida’s spending on worker retirement benefits has grown by one-sixth of that

New York’s Medicaid consumes 40% of the state budget—twice as much as education

Florida spends about the same on schools as on Medicaid—and has an older population—retirees don’t flock north to New York

Florida’s private job growth has been about 60% higher than in New York

Florida’s finance job growth has been 25%

New York’s finance job growth has been 9.7%—and New York is supposed to be our financial city

Currently,

New York’s 2021 budget was for $177 billion

Florida’s 2021 budget (albeit not yet signed by the governor) is for $93 billion

New York’s spending is 35.9% Federal (taxpayer nation-wide) dollars—$63.5 billion

Florida’s spending is 32.8% Federal dollars—$30.5 billion

And after all this, New York still is demanding more Federal dollars—$61 billion worth—not just from the good citizens of Florida, but from the good citizens of all of the other States in these United States.

There’s one more difference between the two States: one is run by Progressive-Democrats, the other by Republicans. You know which is which.

Aside: both States use Federal dollars—the dollars of taxpayers from all the other States as well as those two—for enormous portions of their budgets. It’s time to do away with Federal transfers of taxpayer dollars from one State to another, except in time of declared regional or national emergency. Leave all those transfers in the originating States for their own use.