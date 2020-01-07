It’s a Start

TikTok is a People’s Republic of China company (for all its public moves to resite its headquarters outside the PRC) that’s a popular social-media app that’s used for posting short videos.

However.

TikTok collects information about its users, including data that could be used to track the location and movements of individuals….

As a result, tour military is banning the use of the app on government devices; the Coast Guard and Air Force have joined DoD, the Navy, the Army, and the Marines in the ban.

That’s a good start, but it needs to go much farther. The app needs to be banned from use by anyone while they’re on any government installation or in any government facility, including civilian facilities. The app also needs to be banned from use by anyone in an overseas military operations area of responsibility. Location and movement data are just too important to make it easy for our enemies to have access to them. Recall the Fitbit fiasco, from an American company, and Pokémon Go, from a Japanese company.