Sovereignty and Economics

The member nations of the European Union, and particularly of the euro monetary union subset of the EU, may have surrendered too much sovereignty to the EU. The European Commission, the Executive Branch of EU governance, has decided that

eight European Union member states risk breaching the bloc’s tough fiscal rules next year by missing their debt and deficit reduction targets.

On the other hand, the EC has decided that other nations are not spending enough.

…the Commission is encouraging countries with strong finances, particularly Germany and the Netherlands, to spend more to help the eurozone economy. Both countries have been under pressure to boost spending to stimulate growth across Europe….

Because nations with economically sound budgets, governments whose men have developed and maintained those sound budgets, are not bound by their own people’s imperatives, they’re not bound by their own nation’s welfare first. No, these governments must spend their citizens’ weal propping up nations that are missing their debt and deficit reduction targets.

Even though those nations that are missing those targets are doing so deliberately and as results of carefully thought-out national economic policies. Fiscally sound nations are responsible for—and to—fiscally unsound nations, not to their own nations.

This is important because the nations of Europe are unique from each other in their cultures, their views of the role of government in men’s lives, even in their views of the purpose of money. There can never be balance within such disparity.

This One Europe Government ideology is a vanguard of the One World Government ideology that would sacrifice all national sovereignty, that would carve all nations so as to fit one ideology’s Procrustean Bed.