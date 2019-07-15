Joe Biden’s Foreign Policy

Last Thursday, Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden laid out his foreign policy paradigm. The gist of his policy is this:

[The] overarching purpose of our foreign policy, I believe, must be to defend and advance our security, prosperity, and democratic values that the United States stands for.

And

I would remind the world that we are the United States of America and we do not coddle dictators. The United States of America gives hate no safe harbor.

And he’ll

make it my mission to restore American leadership….

In fine, Biden’s foreign policy is to Make America Great Again.