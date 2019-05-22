Trade Deals

The Progressive-Democratic Party has once again shown us its meld.

“It used to be Congress versus the administration; now it feels like the administration is at least coming around to the Republican point of view” on trade, a Democratic congressional aide said, adding that “it’s going to be hard for them to work with Democrats in a productive way.”

Never mind the Progressive-Democrats’ refusal to work with the White House or Republicans in a productive way. “A productive way” means, as it always has, doing it the Progressive-Democrats’ way.

Take the present case. The US, Mexico, and Canada have agreed to lift the metals and other tariffs the three had imposed on each other—per Progressive-Democrat demands.

It’s not enough. Progressive-Democrats want to renegotiate the deal altogether because the labor parts of the agreement don’t suit them. Never mind, here, that the agreement effectively mandates significant pay raises for Mexican workers. Never mind, either, that the rules are supported by American unions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) and her cronies want to scuttle the Trumpian deal altogether.

It’ll never be enough. It’s not just hard, it’s nearly impossible, to work with Progressive-Democrats in any productive way.