Those…1%-ers

Those evil 1%-ers. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, NY) hates them. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D, MA) hates them. Senator Cory Booker (D, NJ) hates them. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) hates them, even though she’s one of them. The list goes on and on and on of Progressive-Democrats and Modern Liberals in general who hate them.

Charlie Munger, Vice MFWIC of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway and 1%-er, thinks otherwise.

I think it’s really stupid for a state to drive the rich people out[.]

…

It’s been serious. Driving the rich people out is pretty dumb if you’re a state or a city.

And

They’re old. They keep your hospitals busy. They don’t burden your schools, the police department, your prisons. They give a lot. Who wouldn’t want rich people?

Indeed.

Notice who the envious haters are, too. The rest of us—politically in the center, right of center, and right, and ideologically middle of the road or conservative—might be jealous of those wealthy ones, but far from hating them, we want to be like them, we want the same success, prosperity, and wealth. And we’re willing to work for it, rather than claiming “our fair share” of their money or demanding their trappings of success for ourselves.