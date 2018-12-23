Half Measures

President Donald Trump has decided to bring our troops home from Syria, asserting that the Daesh has been defeated. It is, after all a season of homecomings and military families across America are being reunited for the holidays. With this…victory…our troops can come home with their heads held high.

Never mind that the Daesh still have a presence on the Syria-Iraq border.

It’s another half-measure withdrawal, and aside from many in Congress who recognize this, so do some of our putative allies. But they expose their own half-measure goal in the matter. Here’s France’s Defense Minister Florence Parly, for example:

…acknowledged that the group had been significantly weakened, she said the battle was not over.

“Islamic State has not been wiped from the map, nor have its roots elsewhere. The last pockets of this terrorist organization must be defeated militarily once and for all,” Parly said on Twitter.

But this also is a half measure. It’s not enough to defeat the Daesh militarily. It must be crushed politically and psychologically, also.

And that requires, as Trump did correctly assert, those putative allies’ more active participation in the problem. But it also, unfortunately, requires our own continued participation.