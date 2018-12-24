Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D, IL) refused to participate in one last Thursday—the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing for the purpose of questioning DHS Secretary Kirsten Nielsen about the Trump administration’s (illegal) immigration policy. Never mind that Gutierrez is a member of that committee. He was present long enough to chew her out for six minutes, concluding his tirade with

Shame on us for wearing our badge of Christianity during Christmas and allowing the secretary to come here and lie.

Nielsen responded, in part:

I’m not a liar. We’ve never had a policy for family separation. I’m happy to walk the gentleman through it again. A policy of family separation would mean that any family I encountered in the interior, I would separate. It would mean that any family that I found at a port of entry, I would separate.

It would mean that every single family that I found illegally crossing, we would separate. We did none of those. What we did do is uphold the laws that Congress has passed, and we prosecuted those who choose to come here illegally.

And

Nielsen said the administration had shown compassion by working with other northern triangle countries to help migrants “as soon in their journey as possible,” blasting the current system that puts them at the mercy of abusers, traffickers, and child exploiters.

The system, mind you, that as Nielsen had just pointed out, was carefully put in place by Congress—of which Gutierrez was a member in good standing and who raised not a scintilla of objection to that system.

She concluded:

I take personal offense on behalf of the 240,000 men and women of the Department of Homeland Security.

Yewbetcha. But Gutierrez was too intimidated by facts to stay and hear them.

Of course, this is the same Gutierrez who sold his Obamacare vote to then-President Barack Obama (D) like a Thursday night hooker in return for Obama’s promise to deal with immigration. Obama paid Gutierrez’ fee by producing a vapid Executive Order saying, in essence, “I’ll think about it.” And Gutierrez meekly accepted it. He has a history, too, of running out when he doesn’t want to hear what’s being said.

The Progressive-Democrat Gutierrez: a streetwalking coward then and a Chamber coward today.