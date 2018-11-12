A Government Personnel Shakeup

This one in the Republic of Korea. RoK President Moon Jae-in has removed many of his economic cabinet members because the RoK’s economy has continued to stagnate.

So far, the government’s prescribed medicine—big increases in public-sector hiring and the minimum wage—hasn’t proved an elixir.

What a surprise—government crowding out the private sector, competing with the private sector for labor, demanding that workers be paid more than their work is worth isn’t economically stimulative.

Unfortunately, Moon is only changing personnel; he’s not correcting policy. Here’s Lee Sang-jae, Eugene Investment & Securities macroeconomy analyst: