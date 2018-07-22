Auto Tariffs Revisited

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström says the EU will respond to any increase in US tariffs on imported autos and auto parts with its own tariffs on autos and parts imported from the US.

And,

The EU cannot offer a bilateral deal only on autos, Ms. Malmström said, to address Mr Trumps complaints about the 28-member bloc’s 10% car tariffs—which are quadruple the US rate.

Never mind that applying its own auto and auto parts tariffs to imports from the US is precisely such a bilateral action.

In the meantime, Malmström, along with the rest of EU governance, continue to studiously ignore an offer already on the table: no tariffs at all on auto and auto parts imports.