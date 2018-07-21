Get Rid of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell thinks it’s a good idea.

I think it is really important for the longer run that we get the housing finance system off the federal government’s balance sheet. I think it is very important for the economy longer term.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agrees.

I am determined that we have a fix to the GSEs and that we don’t leave them in conservatorship for the rest of time[.]

But this doesn’t go far enough. It’s insufficient to kick these Government Sponsored Entities out of conservatorship. Left as GSEs, they’d still be able to dip their fingers into our pocketbooks; Fannie Mae wants another $3.7 billion of our tax money already.

No. These GSEs need to be released into the wild and left to stand or fall on their market merits in the economy.