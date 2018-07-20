Musical Desks

The Acting Director of the Veterans Administration is replacing his acting head of Veterans Health Administration with another acting head. The current acting head needs replacement, not through any malfeasance, but because the incumbent acting head is moving to take another position within the VA.

Bad as the VA is, it isn’t helped by this instability in its management team. Not a bit.

This continues to illustrate the waste of resources that is the VA. Get rid of it, and use its current and future budgets for vouchers for our veterans.

Veteranos Administratio delende est.