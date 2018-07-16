Recall Samantha Bee‘s slurs against Presidential advisor and First Daughter Ivanka Trump:

You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—!

That’s not all. She also showed her disdain for men—any men:

Many men were also offended by my use of the word—I do not care about that.

Then she complained about the blowback, and “resigned” herself to it.

I do think that being a part of the outrage machine is an inevitability now. That’s a reality everyone has to grapple with—not just me. The level of ferocity is something I hadn’t quite experienced up to that point….

This, of course, is nonsense. Bee, and her fellows on the Left, are the ones inflicting the ferocity and actively boosting its level. She, and her fellows on the Left, know this full well.