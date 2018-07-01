Folks styling themselves conservatives want Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to index capital gains taxes for inflation—and to do it by Executive Branch fiat. Mnuchin, though, is reluctant to do so, not least because he’s unsure whether Treasury actually has the authority. He’s also not convinced that Congress shouldn’t set such a requirement.

Mnuchin is right, though—this sort of thing should be determined legislatively rather than by Executive Branch regulation, Executive Order, or other diktat. That’s the Conservative position.

Too, Congress should not be allowed to duck the matter: put the Congressmen on the record with their words and votes—every single one of them.

Regarding any allegedly lost revenue, Government must first demonstrate it needs the money rather than reducing spending by those $102 billion.