The People’s Republic of China’s government is in a tizzy because some international airlines, on their flight schedules, still don’t refer to “Taiwan” as a part of the PRC. And, like José Jiménez, they don’t want to talk about it.

China has rebuffed a US request for talks about China’s demand for international airlines to start referring to Taiwan as part of China[.]

There’s nothing to discuss, and we shouldn’t be trying.

The Republic of China is a sovereign and independent nation.

Full stop.