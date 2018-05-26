Believe a Woman

Last weekend, a woman accused a Texas State Trooper of sexually assaulting her during a traffic stop. Sherita Dixon-Cole

alleged that after she failed a field sobriety test, Hubbard had “suggested she could go home in exchange for sexual favors,” according to [Dixon-Cole’s lawyer Lee] Merritt’s initial press release. Dixon-Cole said that after she refused, she was taken to Hubbard’s police car where she was “forcefully groped, fondled, and vaginally penetrated during a prolonged arrest.” She went on to say Hubbard continued his sexual advances on the way to the police station, even alleging that he offered to take her to a remote location where she could provide sexual favors in exchange for her release from custody.

Never mind.

Texas’ Department of Public Safety reviewed and released two hours of dashcam video of the incident as soon as they received the woman’s accusation. After seeing actual evidence,

Lee Merritt issued a statement saying the evidence “directly conflicts with the accounts reported to my office” by Sherita Dixon-Cole.

Then he—not Dixon-Cole—apologized for the false accusation.

It’s instructive that Dixon-Cole has yet to apologize to the officer or to the Texas DPS for her smear. Instead, lacking integrity (which she’s already shown) and the moral courage to apologize, she’s cowering behind a third party. Her lawyer apologized, allegedly in her name. That’s grossly insufficient.

Nevertheless, a woman should be believed whenever she accuses. Except when she lies. Or except when it’s inconvenient to believe her, as with Juanita Broaddrick. #MeToo, indeed.