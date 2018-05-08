“I Lost Because I’m a Capitalist”

Hillary Clinton’s latest excuse for why she lost the 2016 Presidential election is that she’s a capitalist.

Hillary Clinton claimed Wednesday that declaring herself to be a “capitalist” during the 2016 presidential primaries may have hurt her with Democratic voters.

And she said

It’s hard to know but I mean if you’re in the Iowa caucuses and 41% of Democrats are socialists or self-described socialists, and I’m asked “Are you a capitalist?” and I say, “Yes, but with appropriate regulation and appropriate accountability.” You know, that probably gets lost in the “Oh my gosh, she’s a capitalist!”

Sounds like a Republican campaign ad to me. Maybe something along the lines of “The Democratic Party—proud Socialists. Is that really what we need in DC? Is that really who we are as a nation?”