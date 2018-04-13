Recall Special Counselor Robert Mueller’s unconscionable raid on the offices of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, a raid that confiscated, among other things, communications between Trump and his lawyer that, heretofore, were privileged communications that no prosecutor or court could access.

The press is reporting that Mr Cohen is being investigated for possible bank fraud and campaign-finance violations in connection to his $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels (née Stephanie Clifford)….

To the extent the press is reporting accurately, the leaked purpose of this investigation can only have come from Mueller’s “investigation” (Cohen himself has said only that the raid was done with courtesy and professionalism by the FBI soldiers on the ground), and these reports are just further examples of Mueller’s careful leaks of the most salacious details of his claimed investigation.

The leaks also are a further illustration of the dishonesty of Mueller’s doings. These leaks demonstrate how far Mueller has strayed from—if, indeed, he’s even still pursuing—Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s claimed purpose for his special counsel, which was to investigate possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian interests. At this point, too, Mueller’s only purpose in leaking things about an alleged relationship with an aging pornographic movie starlet can only be to keep the smear alive in the NLMSM during the midterm election campaign season.

It’s not politically useful for Trump to fire or to cause the firing of Mueller, but he does need to push the pace of Mueller’s “investigation,” and so do honest Republicans in Congress, in order to bring this sorry charade to a close. Mueller has indicated he wants to write a report. Let him, push him to do so, and let a candid American citizenry see what an empty puddle of nothing on which he’s wasted so much of their tax money.