John Bolton and Iran

Iran is dismayed over Bolton’s selection as National Security Advisor.

Iranian officials Sunday described President Trump’s decision to appoint John Bolton national security adviser as shameful and a sign that Washington intends to overthrow the Tehran theocracy.

It appears, then, that the selection is a wise one.

And: I certainly hope so.

There’s this, too:

Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, spokesman for the influential parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, told the semi-official ISNA news agency that Bolton’s appointment, as well as that of former CIA chief Mike Pompeo to secretary of state, “proves that the final US purpose is overthrowing the Islamic Republic.”

Yep.