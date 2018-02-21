Recall that the Veterans Administration’s Inspector General had written a damning report of its investigation into the fraudulent behavior of the VA Secretary and of the Secretary’s Chief of Staff. The IG even had referred the matter to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution. DoJ then declined to prosecute.

Now that chief of staff, Vivieca Wright Simpson, has announced her retirement, and the VA has opened its own investigation into her actions, an investigation that might lead to civil action, but it’s not a criminal investigation. I have to ask, then: was this a quid pro quo? Did DoJ agree not to prosecute if Simpson agreed to leave?

Veteranos Administratio delende est.