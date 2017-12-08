Confirmation

…of Palestinian lack of interest in peace with Israel. Here’s Hamas Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh:

We should call for and we should work on launching an intifada in the face of the Zionist enemy. … We want the uprising to last and continue to let Trump and the occupation regret this decision.

And

…10 Palestinians were arrested in East Jerusalem overnight after Molotov cocktails were thrown.

Notice that: this isn’t just protestation of a decision with which the Palestinians disagree. This is deliberately violent protest. The decision with which these terrorists disagree is nothing more, in their minds, than an excuse to murder Israelis.