Is a Clinton Supporter

…going to lease the Progressive-Democratic Party the way the Clintons did for the 2016 elections?

At a gathering of Progressive-Democrat NeverTrumpers, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) and Billionaire George Soros were the headliners. And this:

The four-day event in Carlsbad, titled “Beyond #Resistance: Reclaiming our Progressive Future,” asked that guests refrain from contacting the media or posting to social media, the agenda shows.

Soros has already transferred most of his $18 billion to his anti-Trump activist organization. The question arises in my pea brain: what are Soros and Pelosi planning in this behind-the-scenes gala?

Of course, there’s nothing inherently wrong with secretive strategy planning meetings, but in light of current scandals and misbehaviors, perhaps more openness might be more productive.

Most likely, though, this is just another off-the-wall conspiracy theory….