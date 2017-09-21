False Premise

Budget mavens, politicians, and the NLMSM have one regarding our national tax code. The Senate is considering a budget that sets an outer bound on the size of Federal tax cuts.

A budget with a tax plan that is revenue-neutral would effectively pay for itself, meaning any reduction in tax rates would be offset by reducing breaks or other revenue-raising measures.

No. “Revenue neutral” must also consider what’s done with the revenue collected. Revenue neutrality can be achieved, also, with sufficient spending cuts so that revenue collected meets or exceeds spending outflows.

Additionally, there is an underlying assumption that is carefully ignored by the politicians, budget mavens, and the NLMSM. That is that the Federal government needs the revenue collected. None of these worthies deign establish that need.