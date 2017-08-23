Welcome to Our World, Prime Minister

Maybe Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agrees with President Donald Trump more than he’d care to admit. Now that Canada is confronted with its own flood of illegal aliens, Trudeau has become concerned.

“Canada is an opening and welcoming society, but let me be clear. We are also a country of laws,” Trudeau said in remarks after a meeting in Montreal with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

“Entering Canada irregularly is not an advantage,” the prime minister doubled down. “There are rigorous immigration and customs rules that will be followed. Make no mistake.”