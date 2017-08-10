“Mueller Can Avoid an Iran-Contra Repeat”

That’s the title of a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, and it indicates an unwarranted optimism about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “investigation.”

The problem is that Mueller’s investigation is expected to run at least into the end of 2018—packing a 6-month investigation (which already has run for nearly a year under other auspices) into 18 months, or seven years, like the Iran-Contra investigation, depending on the election cycle. And that’s the point—to poison election cycles that might go the wrong way.

This is substantiated by the appalling leak rate Mueller is allowing his team to have. He has no intention of running this thing quickly and efficiently.

Lawyer Gray can hope for a more prompt outcome than Iran-Contra, but he’s whistling in the dark.