Deal Outcomes

In a Sunday op-ed, The Wall Street Journal opined about whether President Donald Trump had reached an actual deal with People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping concerning putting an end to northern Korea’s nuclear weapons program and associated threats, or whether an agreement reached during the recent meeting between the two was merely a cosmetic exchange of niceties.

The editors closed their piece with this remark:

Mr Trump needs to make clear what he will do if China won’t make a Korean deal.

Of course he does. However, he doesn’t need to do so by telling the Precious Press in advance, nor does he need to do so by engaging the PRC with Obama-esque chit-chat and finger-wagging. He needs to do so with concrete action, carried out in immediate response to the misbehaviors.