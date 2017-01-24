…this didn’t get a lot of press. ‘Way back on 4 January, two weeks before he was to leave office, (now ex-) President Barack Obama (D) ordered allowed his Defense Secretary, Ash Carter, to award him the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Carter claimed that the award was

a token of appreciation for his service as commander in chief.

Of course it was.

An honorable man, concerned about undue command influence, appearances of impropriety, and a host of other ethical considerations that surround such a ceremony and such an award, would never have asked for this, nor would he have agreed to it if offered, nor would he have accepted it if awarded anyway.