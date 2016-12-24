Economic Advisors

President-Elect Donald Trump has them.
- Larry Kudlow, the anti-Keynes, to run (maybe) the White House Council of Economic Advisers
- Peter Navarro to Head the White House National Trade Council
- Steve Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary
- Wilbur Ross for Commerce Secretary
- Linda McMahon for Administrator of the Small Business Administration
- Gary Cohn to run the White House National Economic Council
- Mick Mulvaney to head Office of Management and Budget
- Rick Perry as Energy Secretary
- Andrew Puzder for Labor secretary
- Scott Pruitt for Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
- Elaine Chao for Transportation Secretary
- Betsy DeVos for of Education Secretary
- Carl Icahn as special adviser on Federal regulations, a newly created and unpaid position
There’s much of Trump’s putative trade policy with which I disagree.
However, Progressive-Democrats don’t like these folks. It’s hard to get a more ringing endorsement for an advisory team than that.