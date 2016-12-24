Economic Advisors

President-Elect Donald Trump has them.

  • Larry Kudlow, the anti-Keynes, to run (maybe) the White House Council of Economic Advisers
  • Peter Navarro to Head the White House National Trade Council
  • Steve Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary
  • Wilbur Ross for Commerce Secretary
  • Linda McMahon for Administrator of the Small Business Administration
  • Gary Cohn to run the White House National Economic Council
  • Mick Mulvaney to head Office of Management and Budget
  • Rick Perry as Energy Secretary
  • Andrew Puzder for Labor secretary
  • Scott Pruitt for Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
  • Elaine Chao for Transportation Secretary
  • Betsy DeVos for of Education Secretary
  • Carl Icahn as special adviser on Federal regulations, a newly created and unpaid position

There’s much of Trump’s putative trade policy with which I disagree.

However, Progressive-Democrats don’t like these folks.  It’s hard to get a more ringing endorsement for an advisory team than that.

