Economic Advisors

President-Elect Donald Trump has them.

Larry Kudlow, the anti-Keynes, to run (maybe) the White House Council of Economic Advisers

Peter Navarro to Head the White House National Trade Council

Steve Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary

Wilbur Ross for Commerce Secretary

Linda McMahon for Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Gary Cohn to run the White House National Economic Council

Mick Mulvaney to head Office of Management and Budget

Rick Perry as Energy Secretary

Andrew Puzder for Labor secretary

Scott Pruitt for Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Elaine Chao for Transportation Secretary

Betsy DeVos for of Education Secretary

Carl Icahn as special adviser on Federal regulations, a newly created and unpaid position

There’s much of Trump’s putative trade policy with which I disagree.

However, Progressive-Democrats don’t like these folks. It’s hard to get a more ringing endorsement for an advisory team than that.