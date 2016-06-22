Boeing, Iran, and Aircraft Sales

Iran reportedly reached an agreement Sunday to buy 100 planes from Boeing, pending the final authorization from US Treasury officials.

These are passenger aircraft, ostensibly destined for Iranair and other Iranian airline companies.

There are a couple of questions about this deal, though. One is where will the money (in the neighborhood of $17 billion) come from with which Iran will pay for these aircraft? Who will lend Iran the money?

The second question has more dire possibilities. Regardless of Boeing’s motives (and I do not doubt them), in the end, these are fundamentally transport aircraft. What assurances can there be that Iran won’t turn them over to their military for transport of equipment and soldiers, whether to support Iranian military adventurism (Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, for instance) or to support Iranian terrorist clients (Hamas and Hezbollah, for instance)?