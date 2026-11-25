The WSJ editors wrote tellingly about how politicians can kill bull markets. They did, however, make one remark that implies a misunderstanding regarding our Federal Reserve Bank setup.

The Fed needs the freedom to manage this [monetary policy] without political catcalls.

The Fed has that freedom, and it’s had it since its inception early in the last century. It’s an independent agency of the Executive Branch, and recent Supreme Court rulings have strongly upheld that independence as an exception to the Court’s general position that the rest of the Executive Branch, Departments and Agencies alike, really are subordinate to the chief executive, the President.

Thus, catcalls are wholly irrelevant to the Fed’s behavior. The Fed—Chairman Kevin Warsh, the Governors, and Fed Bank Presidents—don’t need to listen to, or even hear, the catcalls. They just need a plan for doing their job, which is achieving and maintaining price stability and achieving and maintaining full employment (the latter which will fall out from the former with no need for overt action on employment), and the personal will and courage to stick to that plan.

Only Congress can alter the nature or existence of Fed independence, not catcallers of any kind or source, and that altering will be on Congress and on We the People who condone such actions or who fire the politicians who voted for the alterations and elect more suitable ones.