This time to Congress’ proxy voting by members not actually present on the floor of the House or Senate, and more importantly to extra-constitutional moves by politicians who act out of laziness expediency.

The New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that a federal law requiring employers to provide accommodations for pregnant women is unconstitutional.

This is less a blow against accommodating a few employees and far more a blow in favor of our Constitution.

The court ruled that the law is unconstitutional because a majority of US House members weren’t physically present when it was approved as part of a spending deal in December 2022.

Our Constitution is quite clear on that. Article I, Section 5:

Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members, and a Majority of each shall constitute a Quorum to do Business….

The Circuit’s ruling also should light a fire under timid or recalcitrant Senate Republicans who need to get off their collective…dime…and confirm the score or more of judicial nominees still languishing within the next very few weeks, lest they leave the seats open for the activist judges the Progressive-Democrats will surely nominate and confirm as soon as they’re able.