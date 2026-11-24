Holman Jenkins’ op-ed in Friday’s WSJ centered on a supposed conflict between some measure of hawkishness vis-à-vis the People’s Republic of China and US businesses who, he implies, are jonesing (my term) for cheap PRC open-weight AI, and so are too willing to push American top drawer chips in the PRC’s direction. He had, though, a few theses that especially want response.

One is his lede:

People can hardly be serious when they jump up and down demanding chip limitations on China only after the Jensen Huang scandal, having been AWOL on a debate whose important moments were in years past.

No. [H]aving been AWOL doesn’t disqualify latecomers from serious and legitimate demands for chip limitations on the PRC now. Late, even very late, is better than not at all.

Another is that his concern that we lose leverage from threatening to cut off chips to the PRC if we aren’t sending chips to the PRC. This misunderstands the matter. We have no leverage to lose if we never act on those threats.

And this, his provisional “finish line” in the AI race that depends so heavily on chips:

China’s form of government ultimately changes due to the inherent limitations of an authoritarian one-party state prone to one-man, personalist rule.

The question actually depends on political will as much as it does on chips or AI. I posit a different end game. The PRC gains enough of a lead or advantage—in that nation’s eyes, not ours—that it thinks it can disrupt our economy catastrophically and/or feed sufficient false information into our military sensors so it, exercising its perceived superiority, makes the move.