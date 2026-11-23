Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R, LA) is urging Republicans to remain “fully engaged” in their final weeks in controlling the chamber through December. (Through 2 January 2027, actually, but who’s counting?)

It’s bad enough that these folks have to be reminded that they still have a job to do or that they need to be cajoled into sticking around to do it.

If those worthies are unwilling to stay on the job through 2 January 2027, though, they will be shirking their duties to their constituents and completely vindicating their utter rejection by them earlier this month. Even more, they’ll be giving the Republican Party a longer-term bad name with their toddler-esque sulking in their rooms, which would be the only explanation for their conscious decision to not stay fully engaged through the end of the current term.

And their childishness would be especially damaging, to our republic as well as to their party, with so many critically important bills still languishing on the table, unpassed and sent up to the President.

One example here is the DEFIANCE ACT, passed earlier this week by the Senate and sent over to the House. This bill would add civil liability to acts of altering an image of a person, or creating one, for use in pornography or to misrepresent the person’s behavior or political views. The overwhelmingly vast majority of the pornographic manufactures are of women and children. Too many House Republicans, though, are reluctant even take up the bill for debate, much less a vote, because on of the leading House sponsors is a…leading Progressive-Democrat.

If that’s how these two-year-olds insist on acting, they should resign now, and go home where they can stamp their feet and hold their breath until they turn blue to their hearts content.

This laziness and especially this childishness is as much the reason for their getting hammered so hard earlier this month as is any idiotic messaging failures.