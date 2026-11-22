New York City Progressive-Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani has decided to close the city’s Rikers Island prison. Appearing with Mamdani in the announcement, Department of Corrections Commissioner Stanley Richards said this:

At Rikers, out of sight, out of mind is the norm[.]

Then, Mamdani:

That is why our administration is closing Rikers Islands once and for all[.]

This raises the obvious question for Richards as the MFWIC for the city government agency responsible for Rikers, along with the city’s other jails and prisons: “Why were you so studiously—the norm, you said—leaving Rikers out of your sight rather than actively moving to correct and eliminate the abuses for which the prison is infamous?”