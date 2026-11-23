Progressive-Democratic Party Congressman Hakem Jeffries (NY) has been chosen by Party to be Speaker of the House in the next Congress. The man happens to be black.

The happenstance appears to be of some importance, though, to Pramila Jayapal, the Progressive-Democratic Party Congresswoman from Washington. Referring to the absolute imperative of Jeffries heeding the Center of Party’s demands (which a few short years ago would have been Extreme Left in Party) and showing sufficient urgency in addressing those demands, Jayapal said this from her climate-controlled aerie where she was doing an interview with the Leftist Talking Points Memo:

I think he [Jeffries] will have a relatively short rope to show that kind of urgency and perhaps abandon some of the caution that everybody notes as one of his one of his qualities….

Short rope. Used in telling a black man to shape up and produce, or else. Later,

[s]he…clarified…on X that she meant “a short window to act” and condemned the use of lynching imagery to intimidate anyone.

That’s unbelievable. Jayapal is a highly talented politician for whom words are her stock in trade. She knew what she was saying, knew what she was going to say when she formed the thought. She “clarified” only after catching well-deserved flack for her threat.

YGTBSM. But this is an example of the bigotry that’s going to be at the center of the 120th Congress.