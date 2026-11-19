The latest example has come from Virginia. The State’s Progressive-Democratic Governor, Abigail Spanberger, who campaigned as a moderate, has instead governed increasingly from the Left and Far Left (which is increasingly Party mainstream, but that’s separate from today’s subject). Spanberger’s latest move illustrates the depth of ownership unions have of Party.

On one way of achieving school choice for parents who wish to remove their children from failing public schools and enroll them in different schools, which choices included voucher and charter schools and home schooling, is the federal program for K-12 education expenses (which President Donald Trump (R) and Congress had gotten enacted) that Spanberger’s predecessor, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, had opted the State into. The program didn’t cost the State anything material; the funding was entirely from scholarship-granting organizations (SGOs), and the only “cost” to a State was the effort of opting in.

But to complete the process to join, states must submit a list of eligible scholarship-granting organizations (SGOs) to the US Treasury….

Enter Virginia’s teachers unions. They “urged” Spanberger not to submit the list, which would block the State’s participation in an education program into which it had already opted. Spanberger saluted smartly and complied. Hiding behind her spokesman, she said she

does not believe this program would benefit students in public schools[.]

This is how deeply embedded in Party are unions, especially teachers unions. The sad part of Party’s obeisance is that Spanberger’s move is actively harming the children who would have benefited. Never mind two things: failing public schools don’t deserve any benefit, and reducing public school student populations would reduce pressures on teachers and improve student:teacher ratios to the betterment (or at least the opportunity for betterment) of those public schools.

About 1.4 million students are eligible in Virginia, and 10% of eligible state donors participating could yield $731 million, Patrick Graff of the American Federation for Children has estimated.

To hell with them, ruled Spanberger at the behest of her union superiors.

Taxpayers can get a federal credit up to $1,700, or $3,400 for married couples, for donating to SGOs.

Those tax credits would not have cost the State a single red cent in State taxes. Nevertheless, to hell with Virginia’s taxpayers, too.

The next two years are going to be ugly for us Americans and our children.