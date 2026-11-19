In their house editorial regarding President Donald Trump’s (R) window of opportunity vis-à-vis Iran during his last two years in office, and his especially narrow window from now until 3 January 2027, the editors had this remark:

Meanwhile, Iran is suffering economically with the US Navy blocking oil exports and the Treasury targeting other lifelines.

This is an underlying misunderstanding, and it’s at the heart (if not the sole cause) of our lack of victory in the conflict with Iran.

Iran–which is to say Iranians–are suffering economically, but the leaders of the IRGC and their civilian counterparts in the Iranian government are not. In conjunction with this, those leaders don’t care a single dinar about the welfare of the Iranians over whom they rule, only about their own welfare.