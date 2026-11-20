The WSJ‘s Leftist opinion page columnist William Galston had some thoughts on the Progressive-Democratic Party’s promise to solve “affordability” in the coming Congress. I have a couple of thoughts, too.

If Senate Republicans use the filibuster to block important legislation, Democrats must make sure the public knows it.

This is unlikely to be a factor. The Progressive-Democratic Party’s Senators have already promised to eliminate the filibuster early in the next session. If they don’t do it on the clichéd first day, they’ll use uppity Republicans’ first effort to block a Party-proposal to do so. There are a couple of Party Senators who have said they would oppose that, but they’re too few to block the elimination. And too many Republicans who do favor elimination in any event.

…restoring cuts [to Medicare and SNAP] will do nothing to rein in prices for groceries and other essentials.

They will, however, divert funding from legitimate uses like infrastructure improvement and buildout, national defense, and binging home more and more of our supply chain sources while doing nothing to alleviate average Americans‘ tax burden.