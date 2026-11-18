A WSJ Letters correspondent wrote that the community problem with Data Centers isn’t that they object to the Centers themselves, it’s that they object to facing associated costs they’ve not agreed to bear. The correspondent went on to note that the tools exist for the Centers to avoid inflicting those costs and that it would be worth it to the Center builders and operators to use those tools even though they would be more expensive for the Center builders and operators.

The changes from using those tools needn’t be that much more expensive over the longer term, though.

Using on-site power generation, whether “green,” coal, diesel, gas, or nuclear (or some other form), not only reduces/eliminates the threat of cost increases to the local community, it eliminates the center’s dependence on and payments to the utility, along with the cost of hooking into its grid, that otherwise would be involved and that serves that community.

Using recycled water would entail the upfront cost of filling the cooling system but virtually eliminate ongoing costs for water, other than an occasional top up to replace the inevitable trickle of water loss that even closed loop systems experience.