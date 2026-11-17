In Sunday’s Letters section of the WSJ, one writer wrote

The fact that markets don’t eliminate particular risks is no evidence that they underprice those risks. Mr. Yass writes that whenever the market falls, pundits offer the same explanations:…. Economic theory and history give us ample reason to doubt that politicians and bureaucrats can match, let alone surpass, the success of markets at assessing risks and allocating capital. The case for markets isn’t that they are always right. They aren’t. Instead, the case for markets is that they are more likely to be right than are politicians and bureaucrats.

Another letter-writer wrote

When the 1990s dot-com bubble was underway, I asked a friend in banking about the bubble in internet stocks. As I recall, he told me: “Our IPO guys say that no models can justify these prices, but there’s too much money being made not to participate.” Bubbles do exist, and their exploitation is a business model. There’s always another gold rush around the corner.

The WSJ presented these letters as a debate. There is no debate here, only a large confluence of conclusions. Markets aren’t perfect, but they’re better than government or pundit intervention. Bubbles certainly seem to violate efficient market hypotheses, especially regarding the market’s ability to assess and price risk. Never mind that risk itself is not determinate and so impossible to assess/price with perfection. There is that bubble money to be made, though, and bubble exploitation does make money for a large percentage of the exploiters—ordinary American retail investors and institution “experts” alike.

Failures in the bubble exploitation risk-taking are merely part of that imperfection, and the success of exploiters demonstrates that market participants even so are much better than the pundits, who make their money touting from the safety of the sidelines; and government, whose politicians make their money with vote pandering on “protecting” us retail investors, and bureaucrats who make their money with the job security associated with continuing and increasing regulatory actions.