Over the last few weeks, our nation has experienced a broad range of cyber-related failures: the FAA’s ground stop, a Microsoft email failure, a failure of online banking at a number of banks, a major airline system failure, and Tuesday’s gmail failure. (Aside: I’m terming these failures even though they’ve been wide reaching disruptions rather than universal failures because of their close proximity in time and because of their wide-ranging, if not universal, nature.)

Over the last couple of months, there have been other, less publicized or quickly forgotten about, failures: data theft from a hosting platform; another hosting platform broken into twice, forcing its closure; a public school system data theft; a “hacker” using AI to break into hundreds of businesses; a grocer holding company forced to take its systems off line for a while; “ransomware gangs” breaking into a major city’s systems; a staffing software platform knocked off line by a cyber attack; a break-in of India’s largest bank.

Taken individually, these all very well could be entirely innocent individual software or cyber security disruptions. Each of the separate responsible parties certainly are characterizing them as that. Taken as a group over this short period of time, though, pushes hard on the idea of coincidence and on their being mere disruptions.

Alternative explanations are two.

One is that these are deliberate Iran executed attacks. There is, after all, an ongoing conflict between us and Iran, Iran’s hacker crowd is pretty good at the trade, and Iran has promised consequences.

The other is that these are carried out by the People’s Republic of China as probes, rehearsals, or (what artillery units often carry out on arrival at a new location) registration shots. Any or all of these could be done to pressure President Donald Trump (R) preparatory to this week’s summit among PRC President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump. Trump has, after all, already demonstrated his fear of “offending” Xi during the runup to the summit. Alternatively (or also), these attacks—especially in their probe, rehearsal, or registration form—could be preparatory to the PRC’s coming invasion of the Republic of China, an invasion Xi has implied is coming next year with his demand that the PLA be ready for such an action by sometime next year.

I lean toward the latter part of the latter alternative.