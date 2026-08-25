Sloppiness in Voter Registration Rolls

A letter writer in Friday’s WSJ Letters section offered this as a way to correct/reduce error rates in State voter registration rolls.

…federal officials should focus on providing funding to enable more consistent reviews of voter registrations.

No. Elections may be national in scope, but they’re run by each State. The Federal government has no business funding what the States should paying for themselves. If there’s a funding shortfall vis-à-vis voter registration, the States need to reallocate their spending, not use their own sloppiness as an excuse to draw more outside taxpayer dollars.

The Feds do have a role and a responsibility here, though. That would be better achieved by cutting Federal transfers to States that choose not to take accuracy in voter registrations seriously.