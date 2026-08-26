That Part Would be Easy

In California Progressive-Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta’s ongoing feud with Paramount, which is attempting to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, Bonta now is going to demand that Paramount sell off some cable channels and commit to keeping its movie studio separate from Warner Bros. Disney.

It wouldn’t be the end of the world for the new company to sell off a few of the loser cable channels (there always are some, or at least a few that are the smallest revenue generators and/or with the smallest margins). The truly easy part, though, would be the bit about keeping Paramount‘s movie studios separate from Warner Bros. Disney. Simply relocate Paramount to Tennessee, and move Warner Bros. Disney to, say, Texas. Then set up the two to be overseen by an executive in the C-Suite of the new company rather than merging the two studios into a single set with a common senior direct management team.

The real benefit, to Paramount, to Warner Bros. Disney, to the combined company, to the employees of all three, and to the shareholders of all three, would be getting them all out of California with its decidedly anti-business environment and enormous cost of living* and into business-friendly environs with their concomitant much lower living costs.

*A $100,000 salary in Los Angeles would need only $62,000 to match its value in upscale Plano, Texas, and only $58,500 in Nashville, Tennessee.