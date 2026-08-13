US Election Security

And less-than-dedicated State election officials. An example of that lack of dedication is provided by Nevada’s Progressive-Democratic Secretary of State, Francisco Aguilar:

I feel like I’m in a UFC chokehold. Everything we do has to be perfect.

Well, yeah—with our elections at risk of tampering by foreign entities, of contamination by folks not eligible to vote voting anyway, by sloppy and repeated vote counts, and on and on, perfection in the process and the counting after the process is a requirement.

It’s true that perfection isn’t achievable, but working—hard—toward it certainly is, and that effort leads to constant improvement in election security. If Progressive-Democrats worked as hard toward that level of performance as they do against moves to improve our election security, we’d have far fewer illegal voter registrants and far less illegal voting and far lower “ordinary” error rates to the point that even the illegal vote conspiracists would have no beef, and the only conspiracists remaining would be the Left’s and Party’s with their voter suppression conspiracies.