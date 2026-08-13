More Ivory Tower Foolishness

It seems too many academicians (are they any such anymore, or are there only folks who’ve gotten credentialed and now sit in those chairs?) have no contact with the empiricism of the real world outside their ivied and cloistered halls.

The University of Michigan provides the example.

The University of Michigan will drop grades for first-semester freshmen next year in an effort to “curb the mental health crisis unfolding among college-aged individuals,” according to the school.

Instead of a letter grade, first-semester transcripts will show “pass or no credit.” The program is designed to help students “acclimate to the demands of college and allow intrinsic motivations to guide personally meaningful academic journeys,” the school said.

These Know Betters even shy away from the “fail” that is only alternative to “pass;” preferring to cower behind the euphemism of “no credit.” With their timidity, these august personages do even more harm to their charges.

This rationalization seems instructive:

The shift at Michigan, among the nation’s largest and best-known public universities, comes as schools wrestle with grade inflation and the need for remedial instruction for freshmen ill-prepared for college-level classes.

A coverup of Michigan’s reluctance to put an end to its own grade inflating practices? Maybe, maybe not. In either event, though, if the little dears are not expected to meet standards, they’ll never learn to meet standards. If they’re not required to acclimate, they’ll never acclimate. Silliness like this at Michigan only delays the inevitable, and that delay only makes the pupil’s coming crisis all the harsher when it does arrive.

Another step, done before the hold them to standards part, would further mitigate the “mental health crisis” the school’s enrollees are claimed to experience. This one is to do away with the remediation bit. If the enrollees are that ill-prepared for college-level classes, disenroll them and send them home to get themselves ready. It harms those students who are ready when resources that should be going toward their instruction are withheld from them in favor of those who can’t cut it.

In the meantime, regarding those other newly enrolled, let the student wannabes struggle. Be firm on grading, setting maximum percentages per class of As, of Bs, and of Cs. Most of the students will work through their struggles and be the stronger, emotionally and academically, for it. Those few who truly cannot make the adjustment, having had that first semester to try, would be better off sent home to try again the next year.