Both Can Be Correct

In the aftermath of the discovery that Progressive-Democrat-run New Jersey really does have 6,600 illegal aliens on its registered voter rolls (the State’s Progressive-Democrat Governor Mikie Sherrill says she’s taking steps to purge those illegal registrants, but I’ve seen no evidence, yet, the purge actually has occurred) and that 400 of them did, indeed, vote, Sherrill is blaming the software vendor the State hired to collate and vet all those registering to vote in New Jersey.

These individuals answered “no” when asked on a keypad whether they were a US citizen when applying for drivers’ licenses and identification cards, but through no fault of their own, the system registered them anyway[.]

IDEMIA, the software vendor, says it’s not responsible.

IDEMIA works with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, and has for more than 40 years, to support the process through which eligible individuals may indicate their interest in registering to vote when applying for or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued identification card. IDEMIA’s role is to transmit information through the motor vehicle system.

The voter registration information is transmitted to the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Elections, which is ultimately responsible for verifying eligibility to vote. Information submitted by IDEMIA must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections.

Missed in the finger-pointing and defensive crouching and responsibility ducking is a simple truism. Both of those statements can be correct at the same time. The software vendor’s output may well have, this time at least, failed to meet contractually obligated accuracy standards. Meanwhile, New Jersey’s DoS/DoE personnel may well have failed their own obligation to inspect the received data with due diligence.

Blame shifting is more important than problem solving, though.